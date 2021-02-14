Boston Common Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,235 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $7,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 15,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Bank boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 12,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $173.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $170.01 and a 200 day moving average of $166.87. The firm has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.97, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.22 and a 1 year high of $179.79.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $2.61. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 4.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is 62.64%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.89.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

