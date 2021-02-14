Boston Common Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,911 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $12,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 1,600.0% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Intuit in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuit in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the third quarter valued at $35,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total transaction of $143,752.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,046.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total transaction of $204,317.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,923.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,803 shares of company stock worth $2,166,769 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU opened at $413.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $108.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.57, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $376.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $345.98. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.68 and a 1 year high of $414.47.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

INTU has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $455.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $382.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $405.67.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

