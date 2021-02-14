Boston Common Asset Management LLC Has $10.98 Million Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,854 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,191 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $10,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Biogen by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,329,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $377,195,000 after buying an additional 20,877 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Biogen by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 752,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $213,432,000 after buying an additional 7,649 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Biogen by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 693,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,704,000 after buying an additional 316,681 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Biogen by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 563,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $159,728,000 after buying an additional 160,408 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Biogen by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 524,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $148,737,000 after buying an additional 140,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist lowered shares of Biogen to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $443.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Cowen lowered shares of Biogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $282.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Biogen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $304.80.

In other Biogen news, CEO Michel Vounatsos bought 3,100 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $241.31 per share, with a total value of $748,061.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BIIB opened at $278.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.25 and a 1-year high of $363.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $263.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

