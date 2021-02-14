Boston Common Asset Management LLC Has $13.89 Million Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $13,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,337,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,768,000 after purchasing an additional 273,520 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 2.9% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,190,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,473,000 after purchasing an additional 62,239 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 4.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,542,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,102,000 after acquiring an additional 64,683 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 977,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,026,000 after acquiring an additional 34,255 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the third quarter worth approximately $69,127,000. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NVS opened at $92.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $210.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $69.18 and a 52 week high of $98.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $3.3784 per share. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. Novartis’s payout ratio is presently 38.36%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Novartis in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Cowen lowered Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

