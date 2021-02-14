Boston Common Asset Management LLC Has $26.42 Million Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 38.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 385,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,157 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley makes up approximately 1.8% of Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $26,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of The West grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of The West now owns 186,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,785,000 after purchasing an additional 5,828 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 153.3% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 7,354 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 115.5% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the third quarter valued at $19,754,000. Institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $74.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market cap of $134.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $77.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.47.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.53 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

In other news, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total transaction of $1,379,545.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,603 shares in the company, valued at $13,020,145.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total value of $12,796,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,249,000 shares in the company, valued at $91,326,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 212,380 shares of company stock valued at $15,582,671 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.05.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

