Boston Common Asset Management LLC Has $6.04 Million Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 168.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,465 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Iron Mountain worth $6,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 122.7% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 238.7% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

In other Iron Mountain news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 46,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $1,806,969.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 80,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,145,801.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Iron Mountain stock opened at $33.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.11, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $41.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.88.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Recommended Story: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.