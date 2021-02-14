Boston Common Asset Management LLC Has $7.77 Million Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 94.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 22,377 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $7,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 243.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 108.0% during the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 212 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.91.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $163.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $162.27 and its 200-day moving average is $163.38. The stock has a market cap of $141.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $178.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a $1.02 dividend. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 53.65%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

