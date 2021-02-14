Boston Common Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,900 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $12,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in Adobe by 216.7% in the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 57 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Adobe in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in Adobe by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $605.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.42.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.79, for a total transaction of $275,874.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,605,256.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 22,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.01, for a total transaction of $10,251,077.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,025,605.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 114,663 shares of company stock valued at $53,991,472 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $498.84 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $255.13 and a 12-month high of $536.88. The company has a market capitalization of $239.30 billion, a PE ratio of 46.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $480.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $478.52.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.