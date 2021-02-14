Boston Common Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 92.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,799 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 30,203 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $8,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Aptiv during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Hexavest Inc. lifted its position in Aptiv by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Aptiv during the third quarter valued at $25,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in Aptiv by 81.9% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 291 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aptiv alerts:

NYSE APTV opened at $156.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $139.46 and its 200 day moving average is $109.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $29.22 and a 12 month high of $156.52. The stock has a market cap of $42.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on APTV. Bank of America downgraded Aptiv from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Aptiv in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Aptiv from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Argus began coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aptiv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.57.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

See Also: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.