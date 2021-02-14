Boston Common Asset Management LLC Purchases 33,915 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 145.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,252 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,915 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $8,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 13,840 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 14,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

FIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.66.

Shares of FIS opened at $135.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $84.14 billion, a PE ratio of -753.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $133.44 and a 200 day moving average of $141.75. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.68 and a 52-week high of $158.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Martin Boyd sold 28,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total transaction of $4,097,343.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,605 shares in the company, valued at $3,368,197.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Christopher A. Thompson sold 1,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $222,262.70. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

