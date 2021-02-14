Boston Common Asset Management LLC Purchases 60,519 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 35.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 229,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 60,519 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $13,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 96,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,649,000 after buying an additional 10,103 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 38,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 15,917 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 9.3% in the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 718,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,370,000 after purchasing an additional 60,829 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4,195.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 818,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,703,000 after purchasing an additional 799,738 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GILD. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $86.00 price target (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.93.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $66.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.46 and its 200 day moving average is $63.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market cap of $83.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $56.56 and a one year high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. Equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $133,134.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,832 shares in the company, valued at $1,943,565.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

