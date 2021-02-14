Boston Common Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 214,431 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,688 shares during the quarter. First Solar makes up approximately 1.5% of Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Boston Common Asset Management LLC owned about 0.20% of First Solar worth $21,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of First Solar by 441.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 27,221 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 22,197 shares in the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of First Solar by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 49,640 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $4,910,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of First Solar by 862.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 70,837 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $7,007,000 after purchasing an additional 63,480 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Solar during the fourth quarter worth $290,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Solar during the fourth quarter worth $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Philip Dejong sold 8,877 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $758,983.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.77, for a total value of $44,423.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,223,921.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,527 shares of company stock worth $908,270. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FSLR shares. Roth Capital upped their price target on First Solar from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on First Solar from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler started coverage on First Solar in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on First Solar from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $86.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.42.

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $100.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.05. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.47 and a 1-year high of $112.50. The company has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27.

First Solar Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

