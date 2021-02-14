Boston Common Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 36.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 284,928 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,935 shares during the period. Micron Technology makes up about 1.5% of Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $21,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,774,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 127.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 874 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $306,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,048,658 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $78,838,000 after buying an additional 73,184 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 151,898 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,420,000 after acquiring an additional 19,116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $82.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $57.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Longbow Research increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.97.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total value of $651,164.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 137,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,103,284.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 11,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total transaction of $713,614.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 112,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,852,855.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 146,200 shares of company stock worth $10,563,750. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MU opened at $88.01 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.13 and a 52-week high of $88.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $98.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.36.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

