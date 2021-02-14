Boston Common Asset Management LLC Sells 26,549 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,549 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $7,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 19,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. WealthStone Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVO shares. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Shares of NVO opened at $75.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $178.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $49.24 and a 12 month high of $75.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.76.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $3.41. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 71.46%. Equities research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

