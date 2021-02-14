Boston Common Asset Management LLC Sells 7,544 Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160,127 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,544 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $8,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PHG. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 15.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the third quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PHG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shares of Koninklijke Philips stock opened at $58.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.37. Koninklijke Philips has a 12-month low of $30.50 and a 12-month high of $58.41. The company has a market capitalization of $53.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.0331 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This represents a yield of 1.6%. This is an increase from Koninklijke Philips’s previous annual dividend of $0.96. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio is 41.15%.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, and diagnostic X-ray, as well as integrated clinical solutions; interventional X-ray systems, including cardiovascular, radiology and surgery, and interventional imaging and therapy devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

