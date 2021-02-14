Boston Common Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 317,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,958,000.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 673.8% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. 83.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Barclays cut shares of Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.67.
Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%.
Carrier Global Profile
Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.
