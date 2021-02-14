Boston Common Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,517 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,124 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Carlisle Companies worth $6,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 10.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,422,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $410,668,000 after buying an additional 310,846 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,291,459 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $402,775,000 after purchasing an additional 818,115 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,998,067 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $244,503,000 after purchasing an additional 105,629 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $170,969,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $2,366,000. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

In other Carlisle Companies news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 36,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.14, for a total value of $5,265,691.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,789 shares in the company, valued at $22,729,057.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John E. Berlin sold 15,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.46, for a total value of $2,340,254.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,148,139.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,341 shares of company stock valued at $8,506,114 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

CSL stock opened at $150.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $152.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.84. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $97.55 and a 12-month high of $165.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.33. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 7.91%. Equities analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.33%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Longbow Research upped their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Loop Capital cut Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.57.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; specialty polyurethane products; vapor and air barriers, HVAC duct sealants, and hardware; and block molded polystyrene.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.