Boston Partners Acquires 3,653 Shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE)

Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 441,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 1.15% of Trinseo worth $22,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trinseo in the third quarter valued at $2,535,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trinseo in the 3rd quarter worth $2,188,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Trinseo in the 3rd quarter worth $1,378,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 434,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,148,000 after buying an additional 40,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Trinseo by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after buying an additional 36,331 shares in the last quarter. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Trinseo news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.84, for a total value of $398,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 57,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,742,140. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Trinseo from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Trinseo from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Alembic Global Advisors increased their price target on Trinseo from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Trinseo from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.43.

Shares of Trinseo stock opened at $59.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.57. Trinseo S.A. has a 52 week low of $14.16 and a 52 week high of $59.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -41.88 and a beta of 1.73.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $860.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.11 million. Trinseo had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trinseo S.A. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Trinseo’s payout ratio is 10.22%.

About Trinseo

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

