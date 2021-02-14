Boston Partners Boosts Stake in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,203,010 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 210,057 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 3.49% of Unisys worth $43,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Unisys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,110,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in Unisys by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 33,922 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Unisys by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 29,392 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 4,638 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unisys in the 4th quarter worth $2,099,000. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unisys in the 4th quarter worth about $541,000. 98.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unisys alerts:

Separately, Sidoti initiated coverage on Unisys in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of UIS opened at $26.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.60 and a 200 day moving average of $15.40. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.54. Unisys Co. has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $26.65.

Unisys Company Profile

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. Its solutions include Unisys InteliServe, a service solution that transforms traditional service desk into an intelligent, user-centric experience aligned with the needs of the modern digital workplace; Unisys CloudForte, a comprehensive managed service offering to help accelerate the secure move of data and applications to the cloud; and Unisys Security Solutions, a portfolio that includes managed security services, security consulting services, the Unisys Incident Response Ecosystem subscription service, and the TrustCheck cyber risk management solution.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Unisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.