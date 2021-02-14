Boston Partners Buys 40,928 Shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,508,204 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,928 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 0.31% of CEMEX worth $23,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in CEMEX during the third quarter worth about $44,000. WealthStone Inc. bought a new stake in CEMEX during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Marotta Asset Management acquired a new stake in CEMEX during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in CEMEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. 36.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CX shares. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. BNP Paribas cut CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Santander cut CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of CEMEX in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.40 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. CEMEX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.87.

NYSE CX opened at $6.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.61, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $6.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.53.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The construction company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. CEMEX had a negative return on equity of 15.81% and a negative net margin of 13.98%. Research analysts expect that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CEMEX Profile

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

