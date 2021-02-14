Boston Partners Buys 45,899 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,892,325 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,899 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.62% of Marathon Oil worth $32,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MRO. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,807,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 96.9% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 44,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 21,945 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 537,375 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,584,000 after acquiring an additional 61,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 882.2% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 22,267 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

MRO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Marathon Oil to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Tudor Pickering upgraded Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $6.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.69.

NYSE MRO opened at $8.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 3.36. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $11.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.00%.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

