Boston Partners Cuts Holdings in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Boston Partners lessened its position in shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,856 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,566 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.35% of South State worth $17,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in South State by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of South State by 144.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of South State by 8.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,825 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of South State by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of South State by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. 76.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get South State alerts:

SSB opened at $78.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.99 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.46 and a 200-day moving average of $64.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. South State Co. has a 1-year low of $40.42 and a 1-year high of $82.35.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.04). South State had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 8.18%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that South State Co. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. South State’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.39%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SSB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of South State from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. DA Davidson downgraded South State from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on South State in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

In other South State news, Director Ernest S. Pinner sold 5,000 shares of South State stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $376,650.00. Also, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 10,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.23, for a total value of $786,563.43. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 180,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,185,720.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,123 shares of company stock valued at $3,168,271. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

South State Profile

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, and trust and wealth management services. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits.

Read More: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for South State Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South State and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.