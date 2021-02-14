Boston Partners Has $25.28 Million Stock Holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Boston Partners lowered its stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 345,335 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 23,308 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 0.56% of Maximus worth $25,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Maximus in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Maximus by 1,675.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 586 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Maximus in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Maximus by 372.9% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 681 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Maximus during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Maximus alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Maximus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Maximus from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

In related news, insider Thomas D. Romeo sold 5,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total transaction of $400,520.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,958.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $848,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 28,529 shares of company stock worth $2,033,131 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMS opened at $83.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.44. Maximus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.42 and a 12 month high of $84.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The health services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Maximus had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $945.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.04%.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

Further Reading: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.