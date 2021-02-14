Boston Partners Has $39.43 Million Holdings in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Boston Partners cut its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,270,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,342 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 1.40% of Mr. Cooper Group worth $39,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the third quarter worth about $388,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $752,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 53.9% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 61,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 21,600 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $715,000. 89.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

COOP opened at $29.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.56. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.31 and a 1 year high of $31.52.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Compass Point assumed coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $27.50 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.88.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ: COOP) provides quality servicing, origination and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences throughout the United States with operations under its primary brands: Mr. Cooper<sup>Â®</sup> and Xome<sup>Â®</sup>. Mr. Cooper is one of the largest home loan servicers in the country focused on delivering a variety of servicing and lending products, services and technologies.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.