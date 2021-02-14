Boston Partners Increases Stock Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,789 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 0.26% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $19,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,003,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,969,000 after buying an additional 122,102 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 818.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 967,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 861,962 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 17.6% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 625,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,794,000 after acquiring an additional 93,381 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 541,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,846,000 after purchasing an additional 10,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 372,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,196,000 after purchasing an additional 96,569 shares during the period. 94.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JLL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $142.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $132.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Jones Lang LaSalle currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.67.

Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $155.72 on Friday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $78.29 and a fifty-two week high of $171.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $151.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $1.36. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business’s revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

