Boston Partners Increases Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Boston Partners lifted its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 942,758 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,499 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 0.16% of EOG Resources worth $47,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 154,524 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $7,706,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 268.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 228,408 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $8,194,000 after buying an additional 166,397 shares during the period. SIR Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,971,000. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 450,693 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $22,476,000 after buying an additional 68,794 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 88.5% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 74,677 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 35,055 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources stock opened at $61.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.43. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $77.67. The company has a market cap of $35.60 billion, a PE ratio of -117.34 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

Several research firms recently commented on EOG. Truist boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.29.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

