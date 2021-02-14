Boston Partners Lowers Holdings in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Boston Partners reduced its stake in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,962,528 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 116,239 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 1.50% of First Hawaiian worth $46,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in First Hawaiian in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 167.3% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in First Hawaiian in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in First Hawaiian by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in First Hawaiian in the 3rd quarter worth about $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on First Hawaiian from $15.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. First Hawaiian currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.44.

Shares of First Hawaiian stock opened at $26.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.65 and its 200 day moving average is $19.89. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a one year low of $13.56 and a one year high of $29.95.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 24.17%. Analysts predict that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

First Hawaiian Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

