Boston Partners Lowers Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Boston Partners lowered its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 441,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,782 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $36,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TBH Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $265,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 12,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 4,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $2,037,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 83,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $86.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.91. The company has a market capitalization of $134.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.01 and a 12-month high of $89.72.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Philip Morris International news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PM shares. UBS Group downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

