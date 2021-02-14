Boston Partners Lowers Holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM)

Boston Partners lowered its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,203,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,714 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 3.84% of Schweitzer-Mauduit International worth $48,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SWM. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 120.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the third quarter worth $265,000. Institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

SWM stock opened at $44.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.11. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $44.29.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Company Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures and Engineered Papers. The Advanced Materials & Structures segment manufactures and sells resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films, and meltblown materials for filtration, transportation, construction and infrastructure, medical, and industrial end-markets.

