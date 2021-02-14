Boston Partners Lowers Position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Boston Partners reduced its stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,552,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,749 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.61% of DXC Technology worth $39,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in DXC Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,888,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in DXC Technology by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,623,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,544 shares during the period. Miller Value Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 33.0% during the third quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 5,397,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,960 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $22,677,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 49.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,392,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,059 shares in the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DXC opened at $25.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 2.46. DXC Technology has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $31.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.30. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 20.44% and a positive return on equity of 14.08%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $393,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.28 per share, with a total value of $249,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on DXC shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $21.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on DXC Technology from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America downgraded DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on DXC Technology from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded DXC Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DXC Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

