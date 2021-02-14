Boston Partners Lowers Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Boston Partners lessened its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 542,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 27,374 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.12% of Phillips 66 worth $37,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 9,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $500,000. Barry Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth about $964,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at about $262,000. 64.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PSX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. UBS Group began coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $77.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.52, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.45 and a 200 day moving average of $61.92. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $40.04 and a 52 week high of $91.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 44.72%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

