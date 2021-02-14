Boston Partners Reduces Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Boston Partners decreased its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 49.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 202,647 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 198,230 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in American Express were worth $24,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in American Express by 114.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,469 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after buying an additional 14,114 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in American Express by 3.7% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,782 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the third quarter worth $344,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in American Express by 16.5% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,100 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the third quarter worth $50,000. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXP stock opened at $129.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $104.37 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. American Express has a 12 month low of $67.00 and a 12 month high of $138.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.73.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AXP shares. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on American Express from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays raised American Express from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.38.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

