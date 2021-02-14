Boston Partners Reduces Stock Position in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Boston Partners lessened its position in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,104,153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 294,423 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 2.74% of Navient worth $50,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cooperman Leon G raised its holdings in shares of Navient by 7.1% during the third quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 3,180,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,871,000 after acquiring an additional 210,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Navient by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 433,563 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after purchasing an additional 49,720 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC raised its holdings in Navient by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 11,367 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Navient by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 84,814 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 6,217 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Navient by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,436,515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,139,000 after purchasing an additional 402,246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of Navient from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on Navient from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Navient from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

NASDAQ NAVI opened at $12.23 on Friday. Navient Co. has a 12 month low of $4.07 and a 12 month high of $14.87. The company has a current ratio of 12.02, a quick ratio of 12.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.82.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.38 million. Navient had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 25.22%. Navient’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Navient Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.24%.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

