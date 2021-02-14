Boston Partners Sells 1,118,952 Shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

Boston Partners decreased its stake in shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,367,844 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,118,952 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 0.89% of KT worth $48,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KT. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of KT during the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of KT in the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of KT by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 106,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 6,602 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of KT by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,451,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,051,000 after acquiring an additional 406,200 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in KT by 14.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 232,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 28,914 shares during the period. 26.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded KT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE:KT opened at $11.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.40. KT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $11.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.84.

KT (NYSE:KT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that KT Co. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KT Profile

KT Corporation provides telecommunications services worldwide. The company offers local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance fixed-line and voice over Internet protocol services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as leased line and broadband Internet connection services.

