Boston Partners Sells 133,743 Shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Boston Partners lowered its holdings in shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 716,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 133,743 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 1.53% of TTEC worth $52,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in TTEC in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 15.6% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of TTEC during the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TTEC during the third quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of TTEC by 19.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTEC opened at $90.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 41.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.77. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.28 and a 52 week high of $91.08.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TTEC shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of TTEC from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TTEC from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.40.

In other news, EVP Judi Hand sold 24,949 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,621,685.00. Corporate insiders own 61.50% of the company’s stock.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

