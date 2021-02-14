Boston Partners Sells 37,002 Shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Boston Partners lowered its holdings in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 667,065 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 37,002 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 1.23% of First Merchants worth $24,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FRME. First Bank & Trust grew its position in First Merchants by 103.0% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,338 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of First Merchants during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Merchants during the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in First Merchants by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,242 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ullmann Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Merchants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on First Merchants from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James upgraded First Merchants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Stephens upgraded First Merchants from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. TheStreet raised First Merchants from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

NASDAQ FRME opened at $41.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. First Merchants Co. has a 12 month low of $21.18 and a 12 month high of $43.10.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. First Merchants had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 26.65%. As a group, analysts forecast that First Merchants Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.06%.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

