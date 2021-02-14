Boston Partners Sells 51,287 Shares of frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Boston Partners lessened its stake in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 965,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,287 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 1.13% of frontdoor worth $48,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in frontdoor during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of frontdoor by 14.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in frontdoor by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 191,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,441,000 after purchasing an additional 83,969 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its holdings in frontdoor by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 274,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,694,000 after purchasing an additional 27,527 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in frontdoor by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FTDR opened at $58.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.27. frontdoor, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.06 and a fifty-two week high of $58.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.58.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FTDR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded frontdoor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of frontdoor from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of frontdoor from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on frontdoor from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

