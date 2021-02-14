Boston Partners Sells 5,602 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Boston Partners decreased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 172,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,602 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.22% of LPL Financial worth $17,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. WJ Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LPLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $171.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Compass Point raised their price objective on LPL Financial from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on LPL Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on LPL Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on LPL Financial from $113.50 to $132.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. LPL Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.41.

Shares of LPLA opened at $130.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.01 and a twelve month high of $131.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.77 and a 200-day moving average of $92.34.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.17. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 49.27%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 13.93%.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 1,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total transaction of $183,962.97. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,871.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sallie R. Larsen sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.22, for a total value of $574,686.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,998 shares of company stock worth $1,255,024. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

