Boston Partners Sells 77,504 Shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Boston Partners cut its stake in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,282,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 77,504 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 1.39% of BankUnited worth $44,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKU. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in BankUnited during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in BankUnited by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in BankUnited by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 228,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,937,000 after acquiring an additional 6,867 shares during the period. Poplar Forest Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the fourth quarter worth about $327,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in BankUnited by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 18,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,529 shares in the last quarter. 97.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BKU opened at $39.51 on Friday. BankUnited, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.47 and a 12-month high of $40.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.18. BankUnited had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $228.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.10 million. On average, equities analysts predict that BankUnited, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 13th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

In other news, CEO Rajinder P. Singh sold 14,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total transaction of $431,502.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 412,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,327,378.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajinder P. Singh sold 87,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $2,704,789.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 392,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,148,053.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 357,040 shares of company stock worth $10,724,279. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on BKU. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on BankUnited in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Stephens started coverage on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised BankUnited from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.82.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

