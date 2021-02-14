Boston Partners Takes Position in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC)

Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 281,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,591,000. Boston Partners owned 0.69% of Regal Beloit at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Regal Beloit by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Regal Beloit by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Regal Beloit in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RBC. KeyCorp cut Regal Beloit from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Regal Beloit from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Regal Beloit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Regal Beloit from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regal Beloit has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.29.

Shares of NYSE:RBC opened at $128.95 on Friday. Regal Beloit Co. has a 52-week low of $51.99 and a 52-week high of $146.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.86%.

In related news, VP John Avampato sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total transaction of $50,177.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,767 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,333.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

