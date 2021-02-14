Boston Partners Trims Stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Boston Partners reduced its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 342,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 21,591 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 0.92% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $40,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,673,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 672.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 306,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,583,000 after acquiring an additional 267,055 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 40.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 918,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,568,000 after purchasing an additional 264,824 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 529.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 141,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,170,000 after purchasing an additional 118,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 22.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 631,702 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,862,000 after purchasing an additional 115,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The Hanover Insurance Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.50.

NYSE:THG opened at $115.31 on Friday. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.11 and a 52 week high of $138.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.84. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation, as well as management and professional liability, marine, general liability, specialty industrial and commercial property, mono-line general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

