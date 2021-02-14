Bounce Token (BOT) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $50.33 Million

Bounce Token (CURRENCY:BOT) traded 17.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 14th. Bounce Token has a market cap of $38.05 million and $50.33 million worth of Bounce Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bounce Token token can currently be purchased for $2,357.13 or 0.04826297 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bounce Token has traded 19.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Bounce Token

Bounce Token’s genesis date was August 24th, 2017. Bounce Token’s total supply is 86,603 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,144 tokens. The official message board for Bounce Token is medium.com/@bouncefinance . Bounce Token’s official website is bounce.finance . Bounce Token’s official Twitter account is @bodhitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bounce Token Token Trading

