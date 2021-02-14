BOX Token Hits Market Capitalization of $1.01 Million (BOX)

BOX Token (CURRENCY:BOX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. One BOX Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0102 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. BOX Token has a market capitalization of $1.01 million and approximately $470.00 worth of BOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BOX Token has traded 35.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00014392 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $362.65 or 0.00734657 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000047 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 36.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BOX Token Token Profile

BOX Token (BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 16th, 2018. BOX Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,776,753 tokens. The Reddit community for BOX Token is /r/boxla888 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BOX Token’s official website is box.la . BOX Token’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . BOX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@boxla888

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

Buying and Selling BOX Token

BOX Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOX Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

