BOX Token Market Cap Reaches $1.04 Million (BOX)

BOX Token (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 25.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 14th. During the last week, BOX Token has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. BOX Token has a total market cap of $1.04 million and $1,594.00 worth of BOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOX Token token can now be bought for about $0.0104 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00012622 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.54 or 0.00651558 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000041 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About BOX Token

BOX Token (BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 16th, 2018. BOX Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,776,753 tokens. The Reddit community for BOX Token is /r/boxla888 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BOX Token’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BOX Token is box.la . BOX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@boxla888

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

BOX Token Token Trading

BOX Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOX Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

