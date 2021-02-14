Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 67,800 shares, an increase of 54.1% from the January 14th total of 44,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 52.2 days.

Shares of BYDGF stock opened at $176.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $177.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.27. Boyd Group Services has a 12 month low of $91.64 and a 12 month high of $183.00.

Several research firms have commented on BYDGF. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Boyd Group Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from $247.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.43.

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Services, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

