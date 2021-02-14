BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.90.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BPMP shares. Barclays lowered BP Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho upped their price objective on BP Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet raised BP Midstream Partners from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BP Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 45.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 3.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 110,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 52.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 3.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,366,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,733,000 after buying an additional 71,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 30.6% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 4,896 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BPMP traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.32. 248,786 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,416. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.30. BP Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $6.41 and a 52-week high of $14.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 15.46 and a current ratio of 15.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 28th were paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 27th. BP Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.97%.

BP Midstream Partners Company Profile

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns onshore crude oil pipeline system, onshore refined products pipeline system, onshore diluent pipeline system, refined product terminalling system, and offshore natural gas pipeline system, as well as interests in five offshore crude oil pipeline systems.

