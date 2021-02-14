BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) Short Interest Up 66.7% in January

BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 627,300 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the January 14th total of 376,300 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 410,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BPMP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in BP Midstream Partners by 45.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,607 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in BP Midstream Partners by 999,900.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 9,999 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in BP Midstream Partners by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in BP Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in BP Midstream Partners by 30.6% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 4,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.64% of the company’s stock.

Get BP Midstream Partners alerts:

NYSE BPMP opened at $12.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 15.46 and a quick ratio of 15.46. BP Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $6.41 and a 1 year high of $14.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 28th were given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 27th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.28%. BP Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 87.97%.

BPMP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays lowered shares of BP Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. BP Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.92.

About BP Midstream Partners

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns onshore crude oil pipeline system, onshore refined products pipeline system, onshore diluent pipeline system, refined product terminalling system, and offshore natural gas pipeline system, as well as interests in five offshore crude oil pipeline systems.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for BP Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.