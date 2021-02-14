Brasada Capital Management LP Acquires 11,732 Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Brasada Capital Management LP raised its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 66,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,732 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 67.8% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the third quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the third quarter valued at approximately $182,000. 45.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on AQN. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.00 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Raymond James cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.48.

Algonquin Power & Utilities stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.70. 595,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 821,389. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.39. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $17.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $376.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.86 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 27.73%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.1551 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.41%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

