Brasada Capital Management LP Boosts Position in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Brasada Capital Management LP raised its position in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) by 130.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 163,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,474 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP owned about 0.15% of Magnite worth $5,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Magnite by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 236,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,272,000 after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Magnite by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Magnite in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Magnite by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 3,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in Magnite by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 6,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 6,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total transaction of $197,100.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 341,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,042,307.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Day sold 12,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $203,440.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 359,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,709,642.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 212,218 shares of company stock worth $3,246,665 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MGNI. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Magnite from $25.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Magnite in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Magnite from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Magnite from $30.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Magnite in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “positive” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.14.

Shares of NASDAQ MGNI traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $61.70. 2,690,067 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,986,562. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of -101.15 and a beta of 2.45. Magnite, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.09 and a fifty-two week high of $64.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.98 and a 200 day moving average of $17.14.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. Its omnichannel advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various auction types and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

