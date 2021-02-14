Brasada Capital Management LP Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST)

Brasada Capital Management LP lessened its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST) by 27.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,983 shares during the quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.62% of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF worth $1,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,562,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,171,000 after buying an additional 81,756 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 452,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,313,000 after acquiring an additional 30,217 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 30.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 278,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,273,000 after acquiring an additional 65,323 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC grew its holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 165,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,674,000 after purchasing an additional 16,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 162,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,553,000 after purchasing an additional 6,178 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$40.51 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 19,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,800. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $37.83 and a 52-week high of $40.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.44.

